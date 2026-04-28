The would-be murderers have struck again. Make no mistake, the morally repulsive Democrats, and their equally loathsome partners in academia, the media, and “entertainment”, deliberately sought the death of this President through remorseless, baseless, venomous lies repeated endlessly on their many platforms.

Their desired result was to enrage one of their multitude of brainwashed, mentally ill followers into committing the assassination that they are too cowardly to attempt themselves.

This is propaganda. This is brainwashing. This is the deliberate creation of a legion of assassins, each waiting their turn, fueled by the incendiary lies of the Democrats. This is attempted murder by the puerile likes of Walz, Pritzker, Schumer, Obama, Clinton, Jeffries, Pelosi, Omar, Murphy, Warren, Newsom, Harris, and the entire cadre of criminals in Washington and State Capitols all over the country.

They intentionally created an atmosphere where it is permissable, even laudable, to murder the President.

They failed this time. Again.

The light shines in the darkness…

The Democrats are the sole practitioners of political violence in the USA. When confronted with this incontrovertible truth, they lapse into false whataboutisms, labeling random maniacs, workplace and domestic carnage, and even (if not especially) the actions of their own supporters as “Maga” before the corpses are even cold. They work furiously to conceal the motives and identities of their own purpose-grown killers.

The slimy anti-American multi-millionaire Barack Obama even tried that on this week, when he vomited out the blatant lie that the motives of the shooter were unknown. Sure they were, except for the manifesto penned by the assassin, and his scores of social media posts. The assassin was revealed as a walking, talking DNC PowerPoint presentation.

On the Democrats’ side we have the BLM riots, Antifa, three assassination attempts on the life of the President, centrally organized anti-ICE riots, an entire host of murderous transvestites, attacks on religion and the religious, and assaults on federal and local police officers.

A shining example of the Democrats’ playbook can be seen in the videos of the recent sickening attack on a young female TPUSA reporter in Minnesota. The “protestors” surround and chase the reporter, hitting, kicking, and punching her. She is shoved to the ground, punched in the face, screamed at and has whistles blown at deafening volume from 6 inches away.

All the while, the protestors, as they are trained, shouted out false commentary to confuse the video evidence. Thus, we have someone who hits the reporter in the video shout “stop hitting me”, with others saying “stop touching me” etc. Just as in the larger sense the Democrats rely on lies to obscure their own activities, their street thugs are taught to accuse the victims.

The Democrats have denounced President Trump as a dictator; for taking away rights; for being a fascist; and even as the embodiment of Hitler. They say he will/wants to destroy democracy or has already done so.

But where are all the people without rights? Where are all the concentration camps vapid celebrities swore they were being sent to? Where are all the children who died from lack of SNAP? Where are all the people who died from lack of medical insurance or medical care because the federal government has taken baby steps to address fraud? No fascism fantasies spewed out of their fetid imaginations ever come to pass.

The biggest threats to democracy I have seen in my lifetime occurred during the Biden Administration. In that time, the Democrats did their gaslighting level best to conceal Biden's dementia and his grave physical ailments, which overwhelmingly disqualified him for the high office he held.

More importantly, the Democrats concealed from the American voters the fact that Biden was not the real President in any meaningful way. and that the constitutional duties and powers of the President were being usurped by unknown actors. This is near peak authoritarian government- where the public is left completely unaware of the shadowy cabal that rules them. The Democrats essentially staged a banana republic coup. But they weren't finished.

When Biden was unexpectedly exposed on national TV as a Trojan Horse President, the Democrats staged yet another coup, this time against their own primary voters. In an extraordinary turn of events, the President was whisked off to an isolated location, where he was incommunicado until he released a statement (that bore more than a passing resemblance to a message from a Korean War POW) withdrawing his candidacy for President. He was replaced with someone who had not polled a single vote for President in two successive primary seasons.

What did this unelected group do with all that power? They weaponized federal law enforcement against ordinary Americans (including Catholics, parents who objected to indoctrination of their children by public schools, traditional housewives, protestors, attorneys who represented Republicans, anyone who disagreed with the results of any election win by Democrats, etc.)

They also set up government censorship operations, working to mute the voice of any opposition. Famously, this included the suppression of the Biden laptop story which polling suggests would have changed the outcome of the election.

That was just one side of the ledger. On the other side, the Democrats did everything they could to deprive the voters of a chance to vote for Donald Trump.

They filed lawsuits to remove him from ballots. They changed laws in order to enable phony criminal charges against him. They raided his house with armed agents, who were given lethal rules of engagement. They tried to ruin him financially.

And yes, they tried to kill him.

And what great public policy dispute with President Trump were the Democrats trying to win through all these lies, crimes, and violence?

They were afraid that he would turn off the money spigot. This is all about stealing billions of dollars from the taxpayer to personally enrich the Democrats’ politicians, donors, voters, friends, supporters and relatives. This is about money in their pocket and nothing else.

And what will they do to keep that money?

They will try to arrange the murder of a President.

They will lie- about everything, all the time.

They will support the rights of criminals instead of those of law-abiding citizens.

They will support illegal aliens instead of Americans.

They will sponsor and encourage violence against their political opponents.

They will conspire with America’s enemies to bring our country down (here's looking at you, Act Blue).

The only laws they will be interested in passing are those that convert public money into their money.

They will appoint judges who suit up in their uniform, instead of acting as referees.

They will oppose any effort to root out fraud and corruption.

The Democrats have proven time and again that they are objectively evil. Many religions and philosophies directly equate evil and good with lies and truth.

… and the darkness has not overcome it.

The Democratic Party is a clear and present danger to the United States of America. They must be stopped by any legal means necessary.

What can we, as ordinary Americans, do to stop this onslaught?

Never vote for a Democrat for any office anywhere.

Don't waste your vote on some whack job third party. Vote for a Republican.

Donate money to Republican candidates and the Republican Party.

Volunteer in elections as a party worker or poll watcher.

Monitor the behavior of your elected officials. Chances are high you will find a Democrat with his hand in the till.

Acquaint yourself with public policies.

Talk, write, organize, expose, persuade, campaign. You are the cavalry.

Benjamin Franklin said, in response to a question about what kind of government we had “A republic, if you can keep it”.

The Republic didn't survive without defenders.

The darkness wins if we don't fight for the light.