Note: as spring has sprung a bit early here I think it is a good time to hear from Bob again.

I was late and in a hurry because I had underestimated the traffic around the auditorium where the news conference was being held.

I skidded to a stop at a set of wide double doors that was flanked by three large sheepdogs. One of them ran a metal detector over me and said “You’re good to go.”

Inside, almost all the seats were filled, with only a few remaining in the back. I took the last seat in a row, between a young woman to my right and a smiling Old English Sheepdog standing to my left. Since he was there first I offered him the seat. He just shook his head and said “Working”.

The young lady offered her hand to shake and said “influencer”. I shook it and replied “author” which covered a multitude of sins.

I had received an invitation to this news conference from some unknown person or group using the name SAND. Never having been invited to a press conference before and flattered by the invitation, I accepted.

I looked around the room to see if I could pick up any clues as to what was going on. The vast majority in attendance were sheep, but a good quarter of the crowd was human, many of whom I recognized from cable news, podcasts and the like. A large contingent of serious looking sheepdogs lined the outer walls of the room, keeping a watchful eye over the crowd.

There was a sudden flurry of activity onstage and two sheep walked out, headed for a couple of folding chairs and a podium set up mid stage.

The smaller, female sheep sat down while the male sheep walked to the podium and picked up the microphone. He was a large affable looking sheep wearing a khaki ball cap with the word SAND printed in all caps on the front.

He said into the microphone, “Is this thing on?” Many sheep responded, “Yes it is.” He began, “Hello and welcome, my name is Bob the Sheep and this is my wife Audrey.

“I am here today to speak to you on behalf of a new organization we are calling SAND, about an issue of critical importance to the sheep community. To tell you the truth, I am not much of a public speaker, so I am a little sheepish about being up here.” About half the sheep in attendance laughed while the other half groaned. The sheepdogs just put their paws over their eyes.

“I was warned not to tell that joke but I couldn't help myself.” Bob said. He opened his mouth to continue but one of the news people interrupted, “Before you start, we need to know what your pronouns are for the story”.

Bob looked at the news person for a second and then said, “I'm a sheep, I don't know what a pronoun is. If people want me, they just say, hey Bob.” I looked over at the notepad of the influencer, and saw she had written “Pronouns: hey and Bob”.

Bob went on, “Our organization is called SAND. I have been asked by our friends and neighbors to be its spokes-sheep.

“SAND is an acronym. It stands for Sheep Are Not Democrats. There are too many occasions when lazy reporters and opinion writers, which I guess are synonymous, compare Democrats to sheep. This has got to stop.

“We're not Democrats, and we think the association with them is ruining our brand. We want you to find another analogy.”

The news people in the room looked puzzled. I thought that Bob probably shouldn't have used the word analogy with the media as it obviously confused them.

A reporter stood and asked “So sheep are not Democrats?”

Bob agreed that they were not. He also said sheep aren't Republicans- they are just sheep.

The reporter then asked “If sheep aren't Democrats, does this mean they want to put all Democrats in concentration camps?”

Bob jumped, startled by the question and how little it had to do with what he was saying. Hastily he replied “Of course not, sheep don't want to put anyone in concentration camps. Where would you get such an idea?”

Receiving no response, Bob hurried to his next point.“First, the comparison is based on a faulty premise. Sheep don’t all think alike. People made that up. It's not a valid comparison.”

One of the reporters stood and said, “But Bob, don't you all go to drink water in the same place?” Bob looked out of sorts at the reporter and said, “We drink water in the same place because that's where the water is. If you ask all the sheep in the flock where they wanted to drink water, you'd get a hundred different opinions.

“But the rancher puts the water all in one place because it's convenient for us and for him. So we drink water in the same place. We drink water in one place.

“It doesn't mean we all think the same about water or that we all like water as much or that we like to drink water in the same place or anything like that. It's just where the water is.”

Another reporter jumped up. “Don't you all eat in the same place?”. “I just gave you that answer.” Bob said.

“We eat the food in the same place because that's where the food is. If it was up to us, we'd eat all over the place. We just want to say that we think it's wrong for anybody to look at a group like us, innocent sheep, and compare us to another group on some surface characteristic that's not even true.”

One of the reporters leapt up and said, “If you're not Democrats, does this mean you think all LGBTQ people should be put in concentration camps?” Bob looked at him hard and said, “No, no such thing. We don't care whether you're gay or not. Jack, where's Jack?” He pointed at a sheep near the front row.

“Jack, you don't mind?” Jack said no. “Jack's gay as a CNN anchor. Nobody cares.” Jack got up and minced a few steps and then sat back down with some quiet applause from the other sheep.

“It doesn't bother anybody. In fact, the male sheep appreciate there's less competition for the females.” A female sheep in the crowd shouted out, “And we appreciate one less male bothering us.” There was laughter and applause, mostly female.

Another reporter jumped up. “Are there any lesbian sheep? Or did you put them all in concentration camps?”

Another female sheep rose to her hooves. She had purple ears, and she stuck out her tongue, which looked like it was about a foot long, then said, “Ewe bet your life there are, buddy!”, to more laughter and applause.

Bob said, “We simply don't care, and we don't put anybody in concentration camps. Just because we're not Democrats doesn't mean we're Nazis, and we don't know of any concentration camps. What's this obsession with concentration camps?”

Another person sprang up. “Since you're not Democrats, does this mean you're opposed to open borders, and you want anybody that crosses the border to be put in concentration camps?”

Bob let out a heavy sigh. He said, “Look, where do we live? We live in nice green pastures surrounded by fences and guarded by sheepdogs, our friends.” He nodded to some of the sheepdogs standing around the room.

“We like sheepdogs and have for thousands of years, and sheepdogs like us, they don't eat us. They guard us. We're partners. We love them and they love us.

“You don't think the fences and the sheepdogs are there to keep us in, do you? They're there to protect us from what's outside. There are wolves out there. They eat sheep.

“They'll kill us if we let them. If anything, we're pro-border. We think there should be more sheepdogs at the border and less wolves, and no, we don't want to put anybody in concentration camps, but we don't want to be eaten either.”

The reporter sat down. Bob plowed on. “Just because people don't think the same way you do doesn't mean they fit in the category that you've designed in your mind for people who are different. If you falsely imbue a group with a characteristic, like all sheep think the same or all sheep act the same, that doesn't mean they really have that characteristic. So when you call Democrats sheep because they all think the same and act the same, that's wrong. We're not Democrats, and we don't act that way anyway. Maybe the Democrats do, but I can tell you, as a sheep, we don't get a memo or a fax or an email or a text or an Instagram or a clip-clop video every morning telling us what to think, and we don't all go out on cable news and bleat the same thing using the same words every morning.

*We're strong, independent sheep. We have different thoughts. We think differently about things.

“We argue with each other about facts and feelings. We don't put anybody down. We may not hold a parade for Jack, but at the Easter parade, we don't care whether he wears his special hats or not.”

Somebody jumped up and said, “Because you don't have a pride parade, does this mean…” “If you say the words concentration camp”, Bob said, “I'll have the dogs throw you out.” The man sat down. Bob continued, “We wish everybody would just think about everybody as individuals.

“We wish everybody would act as individuals. We want people to think for themselves. We want sheep to think for themselves.”

Another reporter asked “I think I know what you're going to say, but doesn't the story of the black sheep mean that you're white supremacists and that you want to put all sheep of color in concentration camps?”

Bob didn't even reply. With a heavy sigh, he just nodded his head toward the man in the front row and four large sheepdogs walked over and dragged him out and threw him in the street. Bob said, “I can assure you he's not going to the sheep concentration camp because there isn't one.” The crowd roared with laughter.

Even the people from CNN laughed, which was something. Bob went on. “That's why we started the organization Sheep Are Not Democrats. Stop comparing us. We're not blind followers. We're sheep.”

One of the reporters stood up and said, “What do you think about President Trump?” Bob looked around for a second and said, “Most of us like President Trump. Let me tell you the story.

“There are only 5 million sheep in the United States. There are 180 million sheep in China. We don't mind working for a living and we think our nice fluffy wool sweaters are a good thing.

We think you should wear American wool and we think that because there's only 5 million of us and because we're Americans that we ought to be protected against the 180 million Chinese and their frankly inferior wool. If you notice, most Chinese sheep are brown. We're white.”

Another reporter stood up and started to say something about white supremacists. A dog growled at him from nearby and he sat down. “That just means you can make white clothing without using lots of unnecessary dye. We think you should buy nice fluffy American wool sweaters and we think we should be protected against cheap Chinese knockoff wool.

“Talk about endangered species. There used to be 50 million of us. Now there's only 5 million of us.

“So protect us if you want to protect anybody.” The crowd was quiet. It didn't seem like they had any more questions.

Bob stopped and thought for a second. “The other thing we like about Trump, he's ram tough and we don't use that expression loosely. He doesn't get pushed around and he doesn't let the strong push around the weak. He's protecting the flock.” The sheepdogs along the walls were nodding.

Bob surveyed the crowd and said, “One last thing. Please don't eat us. Sheep taste bad. Very, very bad.

“There's plenty of other things you can eat and we're particularly upset with people who eat lambs.” There was a concerted growl from all the dogs in the room. Suddenly, they didn't look so friendly and Bob's giant square front teeth didn't look so much like a smile when he talked about lambs being eaten.

Apparently to placate Bob, one of the reporters stood to ask, “Do little lambs eat ivy?” Bob said, “Yes they do, but we don't let them eat too much because it makes them sick.” The man sat down.

Bob looked behind him then turned back and said, “Audrey is telling me it's time to shut up, so I'll take this last question and then I'll go.”

One of the reporters rose and said to Bob, “Is there one thing you want us to know that distinguishes sheep from Democrats?”

Bob paused, the longest pause in the whole news conference, and then he spoke.

“The difference is- the sheep look up.” He straightened and looked the reporter directly in the eyes. He repeated “The sheep look up”, stepped back from the podium, dropped the microphone, and flanked by his sheepdog security contingent and accompanied by his wife, strode out of the auditorium to the sound of thunderous applause.