California’s official state animal is the California grizzly bear and a bear is emblazoned on the California state flag. California refers to itself as the Grizzly Bear State. The execrable University of California football team, recently cast off by the PAC 10, is known as the Golden Bears.

Sadly, this happy bear talk is chimerical, wack doodle, bizarro world bullshit, like most propaganda spewed by California about itself turns out to be. The truth of the matter is that genocidal Californians hunted the California Grizzly Bear to extinction by 1924. If first prize was extinction, what did the runner-up for state animal get?

Subsequently, other species who were offered the position of state animal declined the honor, although most people agreed that the candidates- the common loon, the hammerhead worm, and certain species of slime mold- were much more representative of the modern state than the murdered bears.

Recently, a California black bear nicknamed Blondie was euthanized by state bureaucrats for two acts of “aggressive behavior” towards humans, leaving her two cubs orphaned. Headlines read “Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Monrovia”. Before her state-sponsored execution, Blondie and her two cubs lived under a house in Monrovia, peacefully coexisting with humans.

No stolen land statement was read at her trial, despite the fact that black bears have lived in California for a million years. Truth be told, Blondie didn't even get a trial. So “human privilege” allows human criminals to commit countless crimes in California and not be arrested; if arrested, never be tried; or if tried, never be punished. Bear microaggressions are met with death.

If Blondie had been an illegal alien, instead of a 40,000th generation native Californian, the headlines would have read “Innocent Monroeville mom of 2 murdered by jackbooted government thugs”.

I think it's about time we started treating bears with the same tender mercy shown other prominent Californians and vice versa.

Who could deny the attraction of a headline reading “Eric Swalwell euthanized for repeated acts of aggression against female humans”?

Let's go one better and replace most of the human population of California with bears and see if there is a marked improvement. After all, bears don't steal cars, set up fake NGOs to siphon money out of taxpayers’ pockets, commit Medicare or Medicaid fraud, shoplift (much), engage in street takeovers, or peddle drugs.

We can conduct a brief thought experiment to test the hypothesis that we would all be better off replacing many California residents with bears. Just imagine a person and apply the optometrist test to them (i.e.,“better or worse?”).

Some examples:

Imagine if we replaced the BB-8 headed Communist mayor of Los Angeles with a bear. Better or worse?

Bear in mind: no bear has ever been credibly accused of allowing people’s houses to burn down, or preventing people from rebuilding.

Imagine replacing Governor Pinocchio of California with a bear. Better or worse?

Bear in mind: the bear is probably smarter, won't build imaginary railroads, and won't ruin the linen in the Governor's mansion with greasy hair products.

Imagine replacing the bewigged lunatic congresswoman from LA with a bear. Better or worse?

Bear in mind: the bear is in a better mood, makes more sense when it talks, and can probably identify the current date.

All in all, bears would make better citizens than the current hordes of grifters, gangsters, drug addicts, maniacs, politicians, perverts, and America-hating Hollywood cretins the state is plagued with.

Good bears make good neighbors.