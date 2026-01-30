01/30/26: Since Gavin Newsom and fraud in California are once again in the news (and when aren't they?) I thought I would republish this. I had some technical difficulties yesterday. I hope that wasn't too annoying.

As Gavin sat in the uncomfortable chair in the large, starkly furnished waiting room he cast worried glances at the others waiting there with him. He wondered how many were his competitors and hoped they were all applying for different job.

He spotted formidable opposition wherever he looked. There was the guy with a T-shirt that read “I only have sex with men. Vote for me.” There was a loud, obnoxious woman shouting that white supremacists kept her from being interviewed first. A portly gentleman holding a shotgun the wrong way around was extolling the virtues of the People's Republic of China, bashing the USA, and offering to introduce people to his handlers.

A geriatric in a bathrobe muttered something about “Corn Pop” while trying to eat ice cream and sniff the hair of the woman seated next to him. Further down the aisle, a woman wearing what Gavin took to be a bath towel on her head and sporting an “I ♥️ Mogadishu” button was irritably explaining to an ICE agent, “I swear on a stack of Qurans he is not my brother.” Right behind her was a purple-haired person of indeterminate sex holding a homemade sign that read, “I am clinically insane. For your safety, please observe a six ft. social distance.”

Occupying the best seats in the room was a triumvirate obviously held in high regard. A man, one hundred years old if he was a day, slept fitfully under a large banner emblazoned with the words “Ask me about communism!” To his left was a woman talking to no one, laughing loudly, and swigging wine straight from the bottle. On the opposite side of the snoring elder, a man knelt on a prayer rug, denouncing the Great Satan and Jews and promising free stuff to anyone who submitted to sharia law.

“Oh no,” Gavin inwardly cringed, “it's a Democratic Party All-Star team. How can I expect to defeat these superstars?” he moaned.

A voice interrupted his revery, announcing over the loudspeaker, “Mr. Newsom, report to interview room number 3.” He heard a flurry of well wishes behind him as he left (“patriarchy”, “eat the rich”, “white privilege”, and “CIS Mfer” among them) and he was cheered that his fellow Democrats supported him.

It took him a little while to follow the clearly marked signs to the clearly marked door of interview room #3. Not knowing what to do he tapped hesitantly on the door.

“Come in, come in,” boomed a voice from the other side. Gavin saw four men behind something quite like a judge’s bench. Three were seated, while the fourth, a barrel-chested man with a huge smile on his face and an aggressive mustache was standing.

The man said, “Come on in. Have a seat,” pointing to a chair facing the four men. There was a small table, bare except for a microphone, between Gavin and the bench. Gavin sat down and his greeter continued, “We are your interviewers. On my left we have Mr. Jefferson and Mr. Lincoln. On my right is Mr. Washington. I am Mr. Roosevelt. I am now turning this proceeding over to our chairman, Mr. Washington.” He sat down and the older gentleman at the end of the bench took over.

“Thank you, Mr. Roosevelt.” He turned to Gavin and said, “First of all, can you tell us who you are?”

Gavin’s brain nearly exploded. The first question- the FIRST question-was some existential query that he was ill-equipped to answer. Why hadn’t he paid more attention in philosophy class? He sat in stunned silence.

“What's your name, son?” asked the tall man with a full beard. “You do have a name, don't you?”

Gavin stammered out his name. This wasn't going well. The chairman shuffled through a large stack of paper, tossed it aside, picked up an even larger stack, nodded and continued, “What job are you applying for today?”

“President of the United States,” Gavin answered with more confidence than he felt. Upon hearing this, the interviewers, who had seemed rather disinterested before, snapped to attention.

“Mighty big job, young fella,” drawled the man with the beard.

“Since some members can't contain themselves,” the chairman said, with a pointed glance at the taller man, “we might as well begin. Mr. Jefferson, you may start.”

Jefferson cleared his throat and asked, “Do you have any relevant experience?”

Gavin perked up. He had this one. “Yes, I am Governor of California, the most populous state in the country.”

Roosevelt said, “Tom and I were governors, dirty job.”

Jefferson nodded, then continued, “What would you say was your proudest accomplishment as governor?”

Accomplishment, Gavin thought, nobody told him they were gonna ask him about accomplishments, accomplishments, what was that? He was a politician, he didn't have accomplishments, he didn't even know what it meant. His brain went into full panic mode, flop sweat dripping inside his collar.

He had to say something, anything, so he stammered out, “We're building a railroad.”

Roosevelt said, “Bully!”

Lincoln remarked, “You know that I started the first Pacific Railroad.” Gavin didn't know that, but he nodded hastily anyway.

Lincoln continued, “How far have you gotten?” Gavin's brain screamed at him, it's a trap, it's a trap, don't answer!

He stalled for time, “Not far, early days.”

Jefferson held his hand up to his forehead like he felt a headache coming on and said, “These are easy questions, let me break it down for you. How long is this railroad supposed to be?”

Gavin said, “500 miles.”

Jefferson said, “Good, good, a fact. We can work with that.” Gavin felt himself on firmer ground, he was heartened by the response. Things were finally going his way.

Jefferson said, “When did you start this project?”

“2008.”

Lincoln exclaimed, “17 years ago? It started 17 years ago?”

Jefferson said, “Calm down, Abe.” and asked his final question, “And how much track have you laid so far?”

“None,” Gavin said, looking at the floor.

“Speak up,” Jefferson said, “some of us aren't as young as we used to be.”

Gavin raised his head, looked up, and said, again, “None.”

“What's that mean?” demanded Jefferson.

Gavin choked out, “We haven't laid any track.”

Lincoln was so beside himself with suppressed laughter, he could barely breathe as he wheezed out, “In 17 years you haven't laid one mile of track? One inch of track?”

“No,” Gavin said.

Roosevelt, sensing corruption, which he hated, and blood, which he loved, started asking rapid fire questions, “When was this railroad supposed to be completed?”

“2020,” Gavin said.

“And how much money have you spent so far to build this Phantom Railroad?”

“$15 billion,” Gavin answered, sensing that this wasn't going in a direction that he wanted it to go.

Lincoln was almost falling out of his chair with mirth.

Roosevelt elbowed him in the ribs and started asking more questions, “How much is it going to cost to finish? How much was it supposed to cost?”

Gavin took the easy question first, it made him look better. “It was supposed to cost $33 billion.”

Roosevelt impatiently said, “And now how much more do you have to spend to finish it?”

“$135 billion.”

“And when do you expect it to be finished?”

“2050,” Gavin rapidly added, “but some of it's gonna be finished in 2030.”

Roosevelt began to enunciate each word carefully, as if he were speaking to a not-so-bright child.

“So let me see, the accomplishment you're proudest of is a railroad that doesn't exist; for which not one mile of track has been completed in 17 years; and that is expected to run $117 billion over budget and be delivered 30 years late?”

“So the grandchildren of the first taxpayers who paid for this boondoggle can wave at the train when it finally shows up?” Lincoln snarked.

”That's right,” Gavin honestly didn't see anything wrong with that. He simply didn't understand their questions. What exactly were they trying to say?

“Let's move on,” Washington said, bored, obviously, with this, “Mr. Lincoln, you have the floor.”

Lincoln asked Gavin, “Surely you've done something for the poor in California. If it's the most populous state in the union, you must have poor people. The poor are always with us.”

Gavin thought, yes, I can answer this. I am good with the poor. “Well, my administration in the last five years has spent a lot of time and effort towards centering the unhoused.”

Jefferson looked up, “Unhoused, what's an unhoused? I don't understand.”

“Unhoused,” Gavin stammered, trying to remember all the words that had been banned that he couldn't use, “people that don't have any place to live, homeless people.”

“Oh,” Jefferson said, “thank you for that clarification. And these unhoused, they were somehow off-center?”

Gavin felt the panic rising again, “I meant we decided it was important to help them.”

“What have you done for these unhoused?” Lincoln asked.

“Well, we've tried to facilitate their return to normalcy and integrate them with the community through proactive partnerships…”

Lincoln interrupted, not impressed by this word salad, saying, “What have you done to better the lives of the unhoused?”

“Well, we spent $24 billion on them over the last five years,” Gavin proudly declared.

Roosevelt, who had a keen interest in helping the poor, stopped him and said, “So what is the reduction in the homeless population that you've achieved by spending this $24 billion?”

Gavin said, “Nothing.”

“Nothing what?” Lincoln said. “You don't have any more homeless people? You've housed them all? That's very good.”

“Bully,” Roosevelt said again.

“No, no, you misunderstand me,” Gavin explained, “there hasn't been any reduction. In fact, our homeless population has grown by 30,000 in the last five years.”

Roosevelt smacked his head. The interviewers had a lot of headaches that day.

“You spent $24 billion with the goal of reducing homelessness? Am I correct? You weren't trying to create more homeless, were you?” asked Roosevelt, seemingly at the end of his rope.

“No, no, of course not. We were trying to reduce the number of homeless,” Gavin whined.

“But instead, you increased it by 30,000,” Roosevelt said.

“Yes, unfortunately, that happened,” Gavin answered, wishing he were somewhere else.

Washington asked, “Did you at least identify the main causes of homelessness?”

Gavin thought for a second, wondering how he could blame this on the Republicans and then he said, “Lack of affordable housing was one, and also about 75% of the homeless are mentally ill and about the same percentage are substance abusers.” Gavin had heard these things somewhere and he hoped they were true (or at least not verifiable).

“And a substance abuser is?” Lincoln said.

Gavin, now in the deep weeds, blurted, “A drug addict or an alcoholic.”

“Alright, what have you done to reduce the problems of substance abuse, mental illness, or lack of affordable housing to help the homeless?” Lincoln bored in.

“Well, we've created a lot of laws and regulations in California that make it harder and more expensive to build any kind of housing, whether it's an apartment, a condominium, a single-family home, or a multi-family home- even low-income housing,” said Gavin brightly.

“We also provide safe places for substance abusers to use drugs, and sometimes we even provide the drugs. We provide kits with all the things that drug addicts need to administer drugs to themselves, like syringes, crack pipes, lighters and aluminum foil. We stopped arresting people for public drug use so the addicts can enjoy their habits anywhere they like, even in public parks, playgrounds, and schoolyards. We stopped arresting people for vagrancy, so they can take all the time they need to use their drugs at the place of their choice. We stopped arresting people for shoplifting, which pays for their drug habits. We stopped cooperating with ICE so they can't arrest and deport the illegal aliens that are running the drug business in our state. We let tens of thousands of criminals out of the prisons in California, many of whom are substance abusers, mentally ill, or involved in drug trafficking.

We have agreed that the rights of the mentally ill are more important than the People's right to safe communities. We believe that the issue of mentally ill people committing crimes has been overstated,” Gavin said primly.

Roosevelt looked up and said, “So, in a word, you have done nothing.”

Jefferson interjected, “I want to ask you about one thing you said. You stated that the problem of mentally ill people committing crimes has been exaggerated. What is the percentage of incarcerated people in California who have been diagnosed with mental illness?”

Gavin thought, oh Jesus they caught me again. After a long pause he said, “33% of the people in California state prisons have mental illnesses and about 44% of all prisoners statewide in jails and other penal facilities are mentally ill.”

“So it l,ooks like mentally ill people commit a lot of crimes in your state, after all,”Roosevelt responded.

*I guess,” Gavin said.

Lincoln muttered, “Two strikes.”

Roosevelt, clearly angry now, started asking a question, “How did you think making the problems that cause homelessness worse would help…”

Washington rolled his chair over towards Roosevelt and whispered urgently in his ear. Roosevelt shook his head several times and then finally nodded. Gavin heard him say, “You're right, you're right, he won't understand.”

In the confusion, Jefferson managed to sneak in another question, “What happened to the $24 billion dollars?”

Red lights began to flash before Gavin’s eyes. A loud bell went off and Gavin was afraid he had just wet himself. He choked out, “It was spent.”

Jefferson began to feel less sympathetic. “We know that,” he said, “what was it spent on?”

Gavin knew he had to answer, although that was the last thing in the world he wanted to do. He said, “Salaries, mostly.”

Jefferson, puzzled, said, “You gave jobs to the homeless?”

Gavin quickly answered, “No, these were the salaries of the people that were helping them- governmental and non-government also organization employees.” Gavin thought of something else that might help him, “Also, in the last 5 years cities and counties in California spent another $24 billion dollars on the homeless.”

Jefferson sat back in his chair shaking his head and repeating, “$50 billion, $50 billion.”

Washington decided to ask a question himself, as a merciful gesture, “Tell us about a positive experience, a program that was successful in your tenure as governor. Please, only talk about something with a good outcome.”

Gavin thought furiously. Successful, positive, his brain was turning into uncooperative mush. He felt weak and nauseous. He wondered if he faked a seizure, would these horrible old men then leave him alone? Could he get out of this interview, maybe do it later? No, he didn't want to do it later. This was torture. He had to get out of this room. He never, ever wanted to be here again.

The room was getting smaller. It was spinning, too. He thought and he thought and he thought, and then he said, "Oh, we stopped fraud in unemployment benefits.”

Roosevelt approved of that. He was a cost cutter and a fraud buster. “Tell us all about that,” he said.

Gavin said, “The federal government passed a law that said the states could pay extended unemployment benefits to people during the COVID pandemic.”

“Yes, yes,” Roosevelt made a hurry up gesture with his hand, “Tell us more, what did you do?”

“In 2022, we discovered fraud and stopped it.” There, Gavin thought, that ought to satisfy them.

“When did you become governor?” Roosevelt asked, apparently not satisfied at all.

“2019.”

*When did the program start?”

“2020.”

Roosevelt smelled another dead rat and went after it, “When did the fraud start?”

“2020,” Gavin's realized, too late, that it was all going to Hell again.

“How much was taken by the fraudsters before you stopped the fraud?” Roosevelt triumphantly dropped the killer question in Gavin's quivering lap.

“About $32 billion dollars,” Gavin heard a voice saying, although he was no longer sure it was his.

“$32 billion!” Washington shot up in his seat. As the chairman, he was trying to remain calm and neutral, but that was absurd. “$32 billion stolen before you stopped it?”

Gavin squeaked, “Yes.”

“Who stole it?” Jefferson asked out of morbid curiosity.

“Transnational criminals from overseas; prisoners in California state prisons and jails and from prisons and jails in other states; street gangs -oh, everybody really.” Gavin no longer cared what he said. He was certain that he was having a heart attack so he surreptitiously checked his pulse.

“You sent unemployment benefits to prisons and to other countries?” Lincoln asked.

“Yes, we did.”

“Have you've gotten any of this back?”

“Very little, it's disappeared,” Gavin said.

“Disappeared like your railroad?” Roosevelt said under his breath, and he and Lincoln started laughing together.

Gavin said, “It's okay though, because we borrowed the money to pay the unemployment benefits, so we didn't really lose it.”

“Who did you borrow it from?”

“The federal government.”

Jefferson sighed because it was obvious to him that Gavin didn't understand math or economics or much of anything else. “How much do you owe the federal government for the benefits that people stole from you?”

“About $21 billion, plus interest, of course,” he added, aiming to please.

Washington looked at him down his long nose and said, “You lost $32 billion, you owe $21 billion, plus interest, “of course”. So, essentially, you flushed $53 billion down the commode.”

Gavin was stunned. People didn't talk to him like this.

It was obvious to the interviewers that Gavin was helpless as a baby when it came to describing any successful program or policy that he had initiated during his time as governor. Out of pity and ever the diplomat Jefferson decided to throw him a lifeline.

He said “Tell us about your accomplishments with the public schools in California. Surely in the time that you've been Governor something good happened, even if by accident.”

Gavin thought this might be his last chance to shine so he took a long time to answer and he came up with a few things that he thought the interviewers might approve of.

“We protect the rights of transgender children in school.”

This time there was a four chair whispered conference behind the bench. When it was over, Lincoln started asking questions.

“How do you protect these rights?”

Gavin said, “As you know doctors assign gender at birth based on their guess.”

“Guess, what do you mean?”

“The doctors guess at the sex of the baby,”

“Is this something unique to California, because doctors everywhere else don't guess whether you're a boy or a girl. They look.”

“Gender is fluid” Gavin parroted, “and can change any time. Whatever gender the child thinks they are is what they are. We treat them according to what they think they are. We protect their rights by giving them access to everything they would have been entitled to if the doctor hadn't made a wrong guess. We also protect their rights by not telling their parents if the child tells us they are a different sex or gender.”

Lincoln looked torn between asking another question and leaping over the table and punching Gavin in the nose. Gavin had seen that look before and he didn't think he could take the rangy old dude.

“If a boy decides he is a girl, do you treat him like a girl?”

“Yes, but we don't like to use the words boys and girls.”

“I can imagine you don't,” Lincoln said dryly, “is there a limit to the number of times a child can change gender?”

“Oh, no,” Gavin said, “that would be discriminatory.”

Lincoln pointed at the exit door behind Gavin and asked “How many t,imes can you change your gender between here and the door?”

Gavin felt that this was a trick question, so he said, “I don't know exactly, a lot, I guess.”

Lincoln said, “If there's a girl's soccer game at 1:00 and a boy’s soccer game at 5:00 could the same child play in both games by changing their gender in between the games?”

“Oh, of course,” Gavin chirped.

Lincoln voice was becoming simultaneously louder and deeper as he said, “If a child tells you that they believe they are a koala bear do you go out and buy a cage and hire a keeper?”

“That’s a good one sir. I will have to remem…,” Gavin took a good look at Lincoln's face and decided not to finish his sentence. A worrisome tremor had started in his right leg and he couldn't catch his breath.

“Any academics going on in your schools?” Asked Jefferson. “For instance how do your students do on standardized tests?”

Gavin couldn't feel his face now and was humming to himself as he rocked back and forth in the chair. How did they know to ask these questions? There must be a mole in his office. The wheels were completely off.

Gavin ripped off the bandage, “California is 50th in literacy among the 50 states; ACT scores continue to drop and are at a 30 year low; chronic absenteeism is at 20%; 47% of our students do not meet state standards in English Language Arts; and 64% don’t meet state standards in Mathematics.” He took a deep breath. “There, are you happy now? You guys are so mean.” Gavin began to cry a little. “Big fat meanies.”

“Well,” Washington said, with a look of outright relief on his face, “that's all we have for today. Don't call us, we'll call you.”

“Wait,” Gavin said, “when am I going to hear the results?”

“Some time between now and November 7th, 2028,” replied Washington and with that, the four interviewers rose and started filing out a door behind the bench. Gavin noticed that on the back of their black silk robes was a stylized picture combining headshots of each of the four men. Underneath, embroidered gold letters spelled out, “Mt. Rushmore HR Dept.”

Jefferson, the last in line, paused as he came to the exit and turned back towards Gavin. He said, “As it appears your campaign is based solely on hair, you might as well have this,” he reached up, pulled the white wig off of his head and tossed it to Gavin, “you're going to need all the help you can get.” And with that, he turned again, exited the room, and closed the door.

Gavin looked down at the white wig in his hands and said out loud, “It couldn't hurt,” put the wig on and went in search of the reception room and the exit.

All in all, Gavin felt the interview had gone well and he began to whistle a little tune as he got lost in the building again.