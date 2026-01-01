Seasons used to be marked by falling leaves, the first cold breath of winter, spring flowers, and summer sunshine. Over the past several years, we seem to have marked the seasons instead with periodic announcements of massive fraud and abuse in government programs.

Here is an example. The federal government transferred money to the states for child nutrition during the COVID outbreak. Minnesota administered this program through the Minnesota Department of Education.

One of the so-called nonprofits who received this money was named “Feeding Our Future”. If ever there was truth in advertising in a name, this was it. Except, of course, what was being fed was the bank accounts of the criminals who eventually stole more than $250 million dollars from the program. The future for some of them is time in the slammer.

This fraud ran unabated for three years. The criminals bought houses, cars, and vacations with money intended to feed children. Despite receiving multiple complaints from the public from 2018-2021, Minnesota let the criminals keep feeding at the public trough, hungry children be damned.

Let's take a look under the hood shall we? How much do organizations who don't steal spend per meal? The Salvation Army, which serves some 56 million meals to the needy per year, estimated that it cost them $3.40 per meal in 2022 (of course these figures vary by location).

Let's assume just for the sake of argument that the cost of these meals has risen to $10.00. So what did Feeding Our Future steal? The price of 25 million meals. This means that more than 7,600 children could have eaten three meals a day for three years with the money these horrible people made off with.

If this money was used for another purpose, say providing permanent housing for the homeless, you could have easily bought 2500 brand new homes. Don't believe me? Consider these:

This house costs $95,000. It is 319 sf 2 Br 1 Ba

This house costs $100,000. It is 400 sf 3 Br 1 Ba

This house costs $80,000. It is 225 sf 1 Br 1 Ba

Five “Feeding Our Future” defendants: Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, and Hayat Mohamed Nur, all Somalis, were recently convicted. Since much of the money went overseas (per the prosecutors), America will never see it again.

The Department of Labor’s Inspector General has reported that some $191 billion in COVID temporary unemployment insurance benefits were improperly paid. Later the IG said this was probably an underestimate.

Congress passed temporary extensions for unemployment insurance during the COVID outbreak. Unemployment insurance is run by each state. Some states, notably California and Washington were so careless in their payment of these benefits that everyone from Nigerian scammers, Russian and Chinese hackers, foreign criminal gangs, American street gangs, and plenty of run-of-the mill crooks took the money and ran. By the way, $191 billion would buy more than 17 million people (about the same number as the combined populations of Ohio and Indiana) three meals a day for a year.

The Small Business Administration’s Inspector General said that that agency disbursed $200 billion in fraudulently obtained loans, grants, and other payments, including those made under the Paycheck Protection Program.

A recent audit in California found that the state had spent an eye-watering $24 billion on the homeless in the past five years. Despite this fire hose of tax money ($4.8 billion with a b per year) the homeless population increased by 19% to 181,000.

A little back of the envelope calculation indicates that California could have bought every homeless man, woman, and child in their state a new house with the money they poured out in the last five years. Not every family- every person. These figures do not include what other political subdivisions have spent during the same period.

Yes, I am well aware that homelessness is a complex issue that can't be solved by shoving everyone into a house. But what happened to all that money?

Journalists all over the country, including Denver, Los Angeles, and New York have been writing about something that has become known as the homeless industrial complex. This is an unholy alliance of politicians, bureaucrats, consultants, non-profits, and developers who are making a living off of the public money spent on homelessness.

These people include heads of non-profits who are getting paid more than the president of the United States; developers building pricey housing, making millions of dollars; non-profits that are acquiring hundred of thousands of dollars worth of property for free; consultants, experts, and bureaucrats who apparently do nothing but receive tons of money; and politicians who get money in their pocket as contributions from all the other sources to keep the money rolling. Of course, while these people count their money the number of homeless has increased and the number of people taken off the street has decreased.

Coming soon: Follow the Money Pt. 2 Who profits from illegal aliens?

Editor's note 01/01/2026: This post was originally published in November, 2024. Among other things, it discusses the Feeding Our Future scandal where Somali thieves stole some $300 million and counting from a program established to feed children. More to come.