During her acceptance speech at the Grammys, historical (hysterical) illiterate Billie Eilish whined “No one is illegal on stolen land”.

That is possibly the dumbest seven word sentence ever proudly mumbled in the English language (not including whatever nonsense syllables trained Chicom seal Tim “scandal of the day” Walz barks up next).

To use a phrase recently in vogue what does that even mean? Eilish probably thinks that it means that since horrible white people stole America from Native Americans there is no such thing as an illegal alien.

How you get from the first thought to the second is simply a mystery. Does Eilish think (I should stop the sentence here) that if someone stole America that no one has the right to form nations or enact laws there forever afterwards? Is this silly pronouncement applicable to Central and South America or just to the evil United States? Does she think the rights of the losers in military conflicts should preempt the rights of the winners (should the victorious countries have allowed the defeated Nazis free rein to continue building and running concentration camps)?

Does she think that the conquistadors should have allowed the Aztec Empire to continue their quaint local customs of ritual human sacrifice and cannibalism that killed as many as 20,000 people (mostly women and children) per annum?

What is the connection between illegal aliens and Native Americans? Is welcoming more people to the US to infringe on Native American property rights helpful to the stolen lands cause? Does it matter that your land was stolen by an Italian, a Spaniard, a Mexican, or a Viking?

Does Eilish know that most pre-Columbian tribal cultures didn't even have a concept equivalent to our modern idea of land ownership and thought that land could not be owned?

Does she know that new science and discoveries by archaeologists and geneticists are questioning the theory that Asians crossing the Bering Strait 13,000 years ago- the ancestors of present day Native Americans- were the first human residents of North America? That there may have been people in America 20,000 or even 100,000 years ago? This certainly makes bogus land acknowledgment statements referring to Johnny-come-lately tribes as original owners inaccurate.

According to people whose ideas have as much legitimacy as Eilish’s ancient aliens roamed the Americas before the first humans. What about the space aliens’ rights? Who will cry for them on awards shows?

If Eilish believes that all land belongs to Native Americans why doesn't she give her $2.3 million dollar horse ranch in LA to some tribal group? In fact, why don't all of the entertainment industry idiots who bleat about stolen land give their Beverly Hills and Malibu mansions to the nearest Indian?

And if no one is illegal in stolen lands does this mean that 20 illegal aliens can move into Billie's house to enjoy the same lifestyle she does?

Robert Downey Jr.'s character in the movie Tropic Thunder famously gave an actor this advice: “Never go full retard”. Although not an actor, Billie Eilish would have been wise to follow his advice.