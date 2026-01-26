Mr. President,

I write to you in full support of your immigration policies. The former puppet president and the Democrats sold out our country by opening the borders for partisan political advantage (and money- with Democrats it is almost always about stealing public money).

The Democrats are apoplectic because the recent exposure of Somali Medicaid fraud in Minnesota threatens the elaborate crime syndicate the Democrats have built in that state.

Because Democrats in DC and Minneapolis have no redeeming human qualities, they fall back on their old playbook- demonize law enforcement and activate mentally ill people to interfere with federal agents as they go about their lawful business, causing social unrest and the opportunity to spew propaganda.

It is unnecessary to say that the Democrats’ most fervent wish was that law enforcement would be compelled to use deadly force against one or more of these useful idiots. Now that they have their human sacrifice, they intend to leverage it to shut down all federal investigations in Minnesota.

The big secret the Democrats need to hide is the explicit money-for-votes bargain they made with the larcenous Somalis. The Somalis have been stealing taxpayer dollars for most of a decade and Minnesota's government and political establishment were well aware of and even enabled this theft. In return for an all-you-can steal buffet of public services the clan-based thieves whipped votes for Democrats and provided over and under the table money to Minnesota politicians. The Democrats are always delighted when they can churn bribes, kickbacks, and graft through NGOs, entitlement programs, political campaigns, and their own pockets. Increasingly, the Somalis, from a society that reveres stealing, Socialism, and Islam, are themselves vying for political office. These alien politicians do not hesitate to identify themselves as Somalis, (not Americans), and proclaim their allegiance to Somalia (not the United States).

So what should your response be? I turn to an American hero, Captain Lloyd Williams of the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines (the 2/5) for the answer.

During WWI at the Battle of Belleau Wood, Captain Williams and his men were ordered forward to reinforce the line. While advancing, they encountered a French unit pulling back. The French commander ordered Williams to retreat in anticipation of a massive German assault.

Williams refused the order, replying “Retreat? Hell, we just got here!” When the Marine command heard what Williams said they issued their own general order to all Marine units “No retirement will be thought of on any pretext whatsoever.”

For days afterwards Williams and his company helped repel German attacks. To this day “Retreat, Hell“ is the motto of the 2/5.

So here is my advice:

Retreat is out of the question.

Double down, but in an unexpected way. Sending a dozen federal agents to arrest one illegal alien, only to be confronted by 200 lunatics, is counterproductive.

Bring 5,000 IRS agents and auditors to Minneapolis. Add to them Office of Inspector General’s agents from DHS (familiar with Medicaid and Medicare fraud) and OIG agents from other agencies. Detail FBI, Immigration, DOJ and JAG attorneys and agents to a giant taskforce. The federal government’s resources are virtually endless.

Then use that massive manpower to fall on Minnesota’s criminals like an avalanche. Investigate everything.

Some places to start:

Pandemic Unemployment Program: the Department of Labor estimates that $434 million was stolen from this program in Minnesota. Frontline Workers Pay: state auditors estimated $205 million was stolen from this program in Minnesota. CCAP: in 2017 state auditors estimated that $100 million had already been stolen from this boondoggle. Thieves (mostly Somalis) have been getting paid for taking care of imaginary children ever since. Housing Stabilization Services: fake Medicaid Providers billing for services never rendered. Total $ stolen unknown, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions. Federal Child and Nutrition Program (AKA Feeding Our Future): over $300 million stolen in Minnesota by people claiming to serve meals that didn't exist to children who weren't real. Many people who engaged in this scam have yet to be charged. Non-emergency medical transportation: another Medicaid scam where phony transportation providers billed for non-existent trips. Total $ unknown- estimates in the tens of millions. EIDBI (autism centers): another Medicaid scam where phony providers popped up by the hundreds to bill for services not rendered. Total $ unknown- estimates in the hundreds of millions.

Related investigative topics.

A. The vast majority of Somali immigrants can neither read nor speak English. By some miracle, nearly 90% of Somalis in Minnesota are reputedly naturalized US citizens. As the requirements for naturalization include passing both an English proficiency examination and a US civics examination given in English, it seems very clear that there is some corruption at work in the naturalization process in Minnesota. Were Somalis involved in the test delivery or language certifications? Who administered the exams? What safeguards are in place? In addition, there is rampant immigration fraud in Minnesota, chiefly in family reunification and marriage fraud. This piece of the picture is necessary to manufacture voters. All found guilty should be denaturalized and deported.

B. In all of the schemes above, the criminal received illicit income. How many paid taxes on this income (which is due on illegal or legal income)? Prosecute them for tax evasion.

How many of the recipients received other assistance based on need (SNAP, SSI, housing subsidies, etc.)? Of these how many reported their additional income to the other programs? Bear in mind that many Somalis took cash kickbacks to pretend that they or a family member received some medical or social service. These people should be prosecuted for welfare fraud.

C. Medicaid fraud is epidemic in the Somali communities in Seattle, WA; Columbus, OH; and Maine. Why not investigate them all at once?

D. Finally, the whole house of cards would have collapsed without the knowing participation of politicians, bureaucrats, law enforcement, social workers, administrators, and other government workers tasked with keeping track of and guarding this money. Lock them all up.

Attack the entire corrupt system at one time. In 3 or 4 months, given enough manpower and willpower, you should be able to indict hundreds, if not thousands, of crooked immigrants, politicians, government employees, and others involved in this wholesale theft of our tax dollars.

Why keep arresting one illegal alien at a time on the streets of Minneapolis when you can spend just a little time and burn the entire obscene edifice of graft and corruption to the ground?

God bless you, Mr. President and God bless America.

Sincerely,

No Senator’s Son