No Senator's Son
An Open Letter to President Trump
"Retreat? Hell, we just got here!"
Jan 26
Follow the Money, Pt 1
If thieves and cronies are cut off, we all win
Jan 1
November 2025
A Modest Proposal to Fund SNAP, Pass a Budget, and Drive the Democrats Insane
It will be a short but hilarious trip
Nov 3, 2025
October 2025
How Safe Would Our Cities Be?
A thought experiment.
Oct 7, 2025
September 2025
Evil is Abroad in the Land
Fight or Die
Sep 12, 2025
August 2025
Emptying the Trough
and, of course, DC has no crime problem.
Aug 14, 2025
July 2025
Gavin Asks for a Promotion
Mr. Newsom tries to go to Washington
Jul 27, 2025
June 2025
Summer Reruns
As the news is full of horrible events and terrible people (I would swear that I can actually see the evil crawl out of Maxine Waters’ face) and I am…
Jun 13, 2025
[COPY] Stop Libeling Sheep
Think of the lambs, for flock's sake
Jun 13, 2025
Peaceful and Spontaneous?
The pro-illegal alien demonstrations are planned violent confrontations
Jun 12, 2025
Rise up!
America needs to take a stand before there is no country to stand for
Jun 10, 2025
April 2025
Stop Libeling Sheep
Think of the lambs, for flock's sake
Apr 18, 2025
